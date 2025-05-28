Imran Khan to make things more miserable for already devastated Pak army after Operation Sindoor: Here's how Directing his party members for the nationwide agitation, Khan said, "This time, I won’t just call for Islamabad – I will call for all of Pakistan to rise."

Islamabad:

The upcoming days for the Pakistani Army are going to get worse, which is already reeling under the impact of India's Operation Sindoor. Imran Khan, Pakistan's former PM and currently the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, has called for a nationwide agitation, which is set to go beyond Islamabad. The PTI supporters have been continuously staging protests seeking Imran Khan's release, who has been in jail since August 2023, and the latest call for mass agitation can be seen in the same context.

'This time, I won't just...': Imran Khan's big warning

Directing his party members for the nationwide agitation, Khan said, "This time, I won’t just call for Islamabad – I will call for all of Pakistan to rise." Khan also warned his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders, saying he was aware of those who are playing both sides.

Terming the May 9, 2023, riots after his arrest a false flag operation, Khan said, "The events of May 9 (2023) are a matter of just half an hour to be solved if CCTV footage is shown. The real culprits are those who stole the CCTV footage. If they (military establishment) truly believe Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was responsible for May 9, then they should release the footage."

'Denied basic facilities, I am a former PM': PTI chief's exposes Pak Army

He said he is being denied basic facilities in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. "I am a former prime minister of Pakistan, entitled to special status in jail, yet even basic facilities provided to common prisoners have been denied to me. I have been confined for 22 months in a cell no better than a grinding mill. Meanwhile, thieves – Sharifs and Zardaris – in this country are kept in VIP cells that resemble luxury suites," he said.

"For some unknown reason, I haven’t been allowed new books for the past two and a half months — only books I have already read are permitted. I am the head of a political party, yet even my party members are denied access to me, despite having court orders allowing them to meet me," he lambasted.

Khan lambasts Army for arresting his wife Bushra Bibi

Khan further said that his wife, Bushra Bibi, had been sentenced just to cause him pain. "What could be viler than this? I am allowed only 30 minutes per week to speak with my family or lawyers. By endorsing military trials, the Supreme Court has shown a lack of confidence in its own judicial system," Khan said.

(With agency inputs)