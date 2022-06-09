Follow us on Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Imran Khan re-elected as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman.

Pakistan news: Imran Khan has been re-elected as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman once again on Wednesday (June 8). Notably, five days ahead of the deadline, given to it by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last year, the PTI fixed June 8 for the intra-party election.

The last date for the conduct of intra-party polls for the PTI was June 13, 2021, however, because of a request from the party, it had been given time till June 13, 2022, The News International reported.

When Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was found?

In 1997, Imran Khan founded his own political party 'Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Khan contested for a National Assembly seat in October 2002 elections and served as a Member Parliament from NA- 71, Mianwali until 2007.

In 2018, Imran Khan stormed to power in Pakistan by winning 176 votes. Prime Minister Imran Khan was voted out of power as he lost the trust vote mandated by the Supreme Court's ruling in April.

As many as 174 members voted in favour of the motion in the 342-member House while members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were absent during the voting.

The former Prime Minister today said that the incumbent rulers will "not take a stand for the nation" as they have billions of dollars stored in foreign bank accounts.

Imran Khan criticised ruling govt:

After the Intra-party elections, the former Prime Minister criticized the government and said the incumbent rulers would "not do anything without the approval of the United State.

Addressing the party workers and leaders at the PTI's National Council Meeting, the PTI chairman said that they will "not take a stand for the nation" as they have billions of dollars stored in foreign bank accounts, which they will protect at any cost.

"They are afraid that if America is disgruntled with them, then they will suffer the same fate as the Russian oligarchs," the PTI chairman said, claiming that from 2008 to 2018, the United States carried out 400 drone attacks on Pakistan, a number that had been unprecedented.

(With ANI inputs)

