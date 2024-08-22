Imran Khan's PTI postpones Islamabad rally to September after government revokes permit

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational Image

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has decided to postpone its planned rally in Islamabad, initially set for Thursday, until next month. The decision came after the government refused to grant permission for the demonstration, heightening tensions in the capital.

About the decision

PTI leader Azam Swati announced the rescheduling of the rally outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, following a meeting with Khan. "The rally has been rescheduled to September 8, as directed by Imran Khan," he stated. "The government had agreed to the new date," he added. Further, Khan had reportedly urged his supporters, who had already begun heading to the rally site, to return home.

No-objection certificate revoked

The postponement followed a tense standoff between PTI and government authorities. The government had revoked the party's no-objection certificate (NOC) for the rally at the last minute, citing security concerns. Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa suspended the NOC, originally issued on July 31, explaining that the current situation made it unsafe to hold the event.

Schools suspended, Section 144 imposed

Meanwhile, in response to fears of potential violence, earlier, when the PTI had said it would continue with the rally, the authorities had then ordered the closure of all private and public schools in the federal area. Simultaneously, the Punjab Home Department also imposed Section 144 across the province, effective from Thursday to Saturday.

“The ban has been implemented given the threat of terrorism and to protect human lives and property. The administration throughout Punjab will ensure the implementation of the decree," the Home Department's notice reads.