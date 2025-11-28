Imran Khan inaccessible for four weeks: Sister Noreen Niazi decries police brutality in Pakistan​ Noreen Niazi highlighted Imran Khan's prior three-week solitary confinement last year, exceeding the prison manual's four-day limit, with no electricity, books, or contact, a punishment she claims is being repeated now amid intense summer heat and complete isolation from the outside.

Noreen Niazi, sister of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, voiced deep concern over her brother's condition, noting authorities have barred family, lawyers, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members from meeting him for over four weeks. Even scheduled visits by party leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, were denied, fueling rumors of Khan's death that spread to India. Adiala Jail officials dismissed these as baseless on November 27 (Thursday), confirming Khan remains in custody, in good health, and receiving medical attention.​

Allegations of police brutality

Niazi condemned the Pakistani establishment for unleashing unchecked police violence on Khan's supporters, including children, women, and elderly individuals, marking an unprecedented level of oppression. She asserted that officers have been empowered to assault protesters without repercussions, disrespecting societal norms in a manner unseen before in Pakistan. Global awareness of these incidents underscores the severity of the crackdown on PTI loyalists.​

Harsh jail conditions and isolation

Recalling last year's three-week solitary confinement without electricity or books, violating the prison manual's four-day limit, Niazi claimed Khan faces similar torment now, isolated amid summer heat and total blackout from the outside world. PTI reports and Khan's own statements highlight prolonged cell confinement, power cuts, and blocked visits, which jail superintendent denies by confirming no phone or internet access. These measures persist despite Supreme Court bails in some cases, keeping Khan imprisoned on multiple corruption and terrorism charges since 2023.​​

Broader solidarity and warning

Niazi extended support to other 'poor and innocent' inmates suffering alongside her brother, predicting a public uprising against the escalating oppression. PTI demands immediate family meetings amid health worries, as protests outside Adiala Jail intensify over the former PM's solitary conditions and restricted access.​

Imran Khan's sister compares repression to Hitler times​​

Noreen Niazi, sister of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, described Pakistan as enduring its darkest period with "Hitler-era-like repression," where citizens face abductions, killings, and beatings without accountability. She recounted meeting a young man in Peshawar shot in the head on November 26, left paralyzed, as one of countless cases mirroring historical tyrannies. Niazi likened current atrocities to stories of people dragged into basements during the Nazi regime, emphasizing a lived reality of unchecked oppression.​​

Attacks on Army Chief and government

Niazi branded Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir a "dictator" and labeled Shehbaz Sharif's government the most unpopular in the nation's history. She accused authorities of empowering police to assault anyone indiscriminately, including children, women, and the elderly, without fear of consequences- a first in Pakistan's experience. Punjab Police reportedly attacked her and sisters Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan during protests outside Adiala Jail.​​

Denied access to Imran Khan

Imran Khan has remained in Adiala Jail since August 2023 on multiple charges, with an undeclared ban preventing family and PTI members from meeting him for over a month, sparking death rumors. Noreen and her sisters camped outside the prison for four weeks seeking access but faced repeated denials and police aggression. This isolation exacerbates concerns over his condition amid broader crackdowns on PTI supporters.​