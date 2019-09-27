Not hopeful on Kashmir: Imran Khan ahead of crossing paths with PM Modi at UNGA

Image Source : PTI Imran Khan not too hopeful about UN speech on Kashmir

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is not too hopeful about his speech at the UN today. During a meeting with the editors of The New York Times, Imran Khan said he is not too "optimistic" about accomplishing anything with his speech at the UN where he will touch upon the Kashmir bogey. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also slated to be present at the event Friday evening.

Khan is currently in the US to attend the United Nations General Assembly alongside PM Modi.

About the UNGA address, Khan said, "But at least the world will be aware because I fear an impending genocide."

Further, Pakistan media reported their prime minister sounded hopeless with his attempts to bring the United Nations to act on India's move on Kashmir.

"I have come to New York especially for Kashmir. Everything else is secondary. The world doesn't realise that we are heading for a big disaster," PM Imran said.

On a previous occasion, Imran Khan had told reporters he is disappointed with the international community over the kind of lukewarm response he has been receiving from all quarters.

"I am disappointed by the international community. If eight million Europeans, or Christians or Jews or Americans were put under siege well even if eight Americans had been put under siege you can imagine the reaction," Imran Khan had said.

He also said, "There is no pressure on Narendra Modi to lift the siege."

Meanwhile, India maintains the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir are internal matters for India.

Imran Khan, however, has said he will again urge the United Nations to step in and added that it is too risky to allow tensions to escalate between India and Pakistan, both of which have nuclear weapons.

"This is the UN's job," Imran Khan said, adding, "They have to intervene, send observers there."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Imran Khan will be crossing paths at the UNGA later on Friday.

