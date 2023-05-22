‘80% chances that I will be...’, Imran Khan fears arrest ahead of court appearance

Follow us on Image Source : AP Imran Khan fears arrest

Imran Khan court appearance: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan said that there are 80 per cent chance that he will be arrested again when he will appear before the court in Islamabad on May 23 to join the probe in the Al Qadir trust case.

"On Tuesday, I'm going to appear before the court in Islamabad for various bails and there are 80 per cent chances that I will be arrested," the former prime minister said while speaking in an interview with international media, reported ARY News.

Khan claimed that these actions are driven by the ruling government’s desire to eliminate him from the political landscape, stemming from their fear of losing the upcoming general elections. He also accused former Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa of attempting to topple his government, saying he doesn't understand why the latter attempted to destabilise him.

Over 10,000 PTI workers arrested

Referring to the crackdown against his party, the PTI chief said that over 10,000 workers including senior leadership and women have been arrested. “They are now trying to try us in military courts,” he said.

Khan said that he can appear for the case's investigation on Tuesday by 11 am.

Khan was arrested on May 9

On May 9, Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court where he was attending a hearing for a corruption case. He was arrested just a day after he accused the powerful army of plotting to assassinate him.

Clashes erupted after the arrest of Khan. In addition to this, the violent protesters torched a static plane in the Mianwali district of Punjab, the hometown of Imran Khan and attacked the ISI building in Faisalabad.

Later, Islamabad High Court barred authorities from arresting PTI Chairman in all cases, even those are undisclosed, registered across the country until May 15. An anti-terrorism court in Lahore approved pre-arrest bail for Imran Khan in three cases filed against Pakistan's former prime minister after his arrest on May 9.

What is Al-Qadir Trust case?

According to local media reports, he was arrested in Al-Qadir Trust Case. Notably, Khan, during his tenure promised of setting up a project meant for providing quality education in Jhelum, Punjab.

As per reports, Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and several close aides-- Zulfiqar Bukhari and Babar Awan-- were involved in the project. In order to fulfil his promise, Khan formed Al-Qadir University Project Trust in which Bibi, Bukhari, and Awan were named as office bearers.

However, a deal was finalised between the then PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, Khan and the others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government, The News International reported. They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 acreof land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.

