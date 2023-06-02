Imran Khan to file Rs 15 billion lawsuit against National Accountability Bureau Chairman

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Imran Khan to file lawsuit against NCB chairman

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday (June 2) said that he has decided to file a 15 billion Pakistani rupees defamation suit against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman. Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said that he have served a legal notice upon him.

“I have decided to file a Rs 15 Billion Defamation Suit, against Chairman, NAB. I have served Legal Notice upon him,” he said. Khan further said that his arrest warrant was issued on a public holiday and was kept in secrecy for eight days. Also, he was not informed about the conversion of the Al-Qadir Trust case inquiry into the investigation.

Notably, Khan was arrested on May 9 in connection with corruption involving the Al-Qadir University Trust. During his tenure as PM, Khan had promised to develop a project which was supposed to offer quality education in Jhelum, Punjab.

Earlier, Imran Khan slapped a Rs 10 billion defamation notice against him Pakistan's Health Minister, who dubbed the PTI chief a drug addict. Minister Abdul Qadir Patel addressed a press conference on the medical reports of the PTI party chief issued after the collection of samples at the premier Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here following his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case on May 9.

The health minister said the report indicated excessive alcohol consumption, no information about a fracture on his leg, and unstable mental health.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

