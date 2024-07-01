WATCH: Hare Krishna devotees 'bring God into street to meet people more closely' in Hungary

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hundreds of Hare Krishna devotees join the annual Festival of Chariots in Hungary's capital, Budapest

Budapest: Devotees of the Hare Krishna Hindu movement organised their largest annual celebration in the Hungarian capital Budapest, singing and dancing alongside a huge, hand-drawn decorated cart. People braved the heat to watch the celebration, called the Chariot Festival, as it made its way through the city centre.

The celebration originates from the Indian city of Puri, on the shores of the Bay of Bengal, and draws back on thousands of years of tradition. Nowadays, the festival is organised not only in India but all over the world thanks to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), best known for the Hare Krishna movement.

VIDEO: Hundreds of Hare Krishna devotees join annual Festival of Chariots

"It is like taking our temple out into the street..."

During the celebration, devotees carried a special form of the deity Krishna – known as Jagannath or the "Lord of the Universe" -- on the colourful chariot which was pulled by hundreds. "The music, the dance, and the cheerful celebration hand in hand can all bring people very close to each other,” said Csilla Szilaj, one of Hungary’s Hare Krishna devotees. "The purpose of this event is also to be with the people who do not come to us, who don’t visit our church or don’t see us on an everyday basis. It is like taking our temple out into the street, bringing God out into the street to meet the people. And today everyone has the opportunity to come closer to God or to know us, (Hare) Krishna believers," she added.

Rath Yatra

It is worth mentioning that the Festival of the Chariot is one of the most ancient festivals originating in India. According to tradition, Jagannath was taken from his permanent temple to another one where he stayed as a guest for 10 days. Tradition says that Jagannath’s transfer between temples was carried out by a human-driven chariot, accompanied by musicians, dancers, drummers, and singers marching in the festive procession. It is believed that participating in the festival frees devotees from the negative repercussions of their past actions.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: 'Hinduphobia is a global threat', US lawmakers raise concerns over attacks, hate speech against Hindus