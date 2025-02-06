Thursday, February 06, 2025
     
How many Indians have been deported from US since 2009? S Jaishankar gives data in Rajya Sabha

In a statement made in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared the details of deportation from the United States since the year 2009. The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned amid vociferous protests by opposition members over the same issue.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit New Delhi Published : Feb 06, 2025 16:15 IST, Updated : Feb 06, 2025 16:25 IST
S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha
Image Source : PTI S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday made a statement in Rajya Sabha over the deportation of Indians from the United States. In his statement, Jaishankar acknowledged that the deportations by the US are organized and executed by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, authorities. On reports of mistreatment of Indians deported back to India, the EAM informed the House saying, "The standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft used by ICE that is effective from 2012. I repeat that is effective from 2012, and provides for the use of restraints." 

Earlier, the Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 3.30 pm amid vociferous protests by opposition members on the issue of deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the United States.

Jaishankar also shared the details of deportation of Indians from the United States since the year 2009. Their numbers, year-wise, as available with Indian law enforcement authorities are as follows: 

Year Number of deportations from US
2009 734
2010 799
2011 597
2012 530
2013 515
2014 591
2015 708
2016 1,303
2017 1,024
2018 1,180
2019 2,042
2020 1,889
2021 805
2022 862
2023 617
2024 1,368
2025 104

Jaishankar also emphasized in his address to the Rajya Sabha that the ICE has informed that "women and children are not restrained". He added, "Further, the needs of deportees including during transit, related to food and other necessities, including possible medical emergencies are attended to. During toilet breaks, deportees are temporarily unrestrained if needed in that regard." 

Earlier on Wednesday, a US military aircraft with 104 alleged illegal Indian immigrants landed at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar. 

