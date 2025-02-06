How many Indians have been deported from US since 2009? S Jaishankar gives data in Rajya Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday made a statement in Rajya Sabha over the deportation of Indians from the United States. In his statement, Jaishankar acknowledged that the deportations by the US are organized and executed by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, authorities. On reports of mistreatment of Indians deported back to India, the EAM informed the House saying, "The standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft used by ICE that is effective from 2012. I repeat that is effective from 2012, and provides for the use of restraints."

Earlier, the Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 3.30 pm amid vociferous protests by opposition members on the issue of deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the United States.

Jaishankar also shared the details of deportation of Indians from the United States since the year 2009. Their numbers, year-wise, as available with Indian law enforcement authorities are as follows:

Year Number of deportations from US 2009 734 2010 799 2011 597 2012 530 2013 515 2014 591 2015 708 2016 1,303 2017 1,024 2018 1,180 2019 2,042 2020 1,889 2021 805 2022 862 2023 617 2024 1,368 2025 104

Jaishankar also emphasized in his address to the Rajya Sabha that the ICE has informed that "women and children are not restrained". He added, "Further, the needs of deportees including during transit, related to food and other necessities, including possible medical emergencies are attended to. During toilet breaks, deportees are temporarily unrestrained if needed in that regard."

Earlier on Wednesday, a US military aircraft with 104 alleged illegal Indian immigrants landed at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar.

