Houses of three Hindu families reduced to ashes amid rising attacks on minorities in Bangladesh

Dhaka:

At least three residential houses belonging to the minority Hindu community were completely gutted in a devastating fire in Paschim Dumritala village under Pirojpur Sadar Upazila in southern Bangladesh, sparking fear and insecurity among local minority residents. The incident occurred around 6:30 am on Saturday (December 27).

The houses belonged to members of the Saha family---Palash Kanti Saha, Shib Saha, Dipak Saha, Shyamalendu Saha, and Ashok Saha. According to the affected families, the blaze destroyed all household belongings, including furniture, cash, land documents, educational certificates, and other important papers.

Residents were not inside the houses

According to the sources, most residents of Palash's household were away visiting relatives at the time of the incident, while Palash himself had stayed overnight in Pirojpur town. An elderly family member, Sandhya Saha, first noticed the fire after stepping outside in the early morning. On returning, she saw flames engulfing Palash's house and raised an alarm. Within moments, the fire spread to the adjacent houses.

Local residents rushed to the spot and attempted to douse the flames, but the fire spread rapidly and could not be controlled. Fire Service personnel later arrived and managed to bring the blaze under control after prolonged efforts.

Regarding the incident, Jugol Biswas, Warehouse Inspector of the Pirojpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station, said that the exact cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. The cause of the fire will be known after the completion of the investigation.

Several houses were also destroyed in a fire at a neighboring house in the same area two years ago. Repeated incidents of fire have created fear and a sense of insecurity among Hindu local community, amid concerns over rising attacks and insecurity faced by religious minorities in parts of Bangladesh.

India concerned over attacks on Hindus, other minorities

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh. On Friday, India expressed "serious concern" over the ongoing violence against religious minorities, particularly Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists.

India cited specific incidents, such as the brutal lynching of 27-year-old Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh on December 18, and another fatal assault in Rajbari district earlier in December. The MEA also referred to reports by independent sources that documented a surge in violent attacks against minorities in Bangladesh, including killings, arson, and land grabs.

"Such incidents are unacceptable," the MEA said, calling on Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of its minority communities. The Indian government urged Dhaka to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent further attacks.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh called it "isolated criminal acts" rather than evidence of systemic persecution. In a press release issued on Sunday, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to India’s criticism of the recent attacks on Hindus. The government of Bangladesh labeled India’s remarks as inaccurate and exaggerated, calling them "motivated narratives" that misrepresent the country’s long-standing tradition of communal harmony.

