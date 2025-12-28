Bangladesh calls India's concerns over safety of Hindu minorities 'exaggerated' Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs further claimed that attempts to portray isolated criminal incidents as part of a larger pattern of persecution against Hindus were “misleading and not factual.”

New Delhi:

Bangladesh has strongly rejected India’s concerns regarding the safety of Hindu minorities in the country, dismissing recent incidents as “isolated criminal acts” rather than evidence of systemic persecution. The statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka came in response to India's condemnation of violent incidents targeting Hindus, stressing that these were misrepresented as part of a broader pattern of attacks against minorities.

In a press release issued on Sunday, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to India’s criticism of the recent attacks on Hindus. The government of Bangladesh labeled India’s remarks as inaccurate and exaggerated, calling them “motivated narratives” that misrepresent the country’s long-standing tradition of communal harmony.

“The Government of Bangladesh categorically rejects any inaccurate, exaggerated or motivated narratives that misrepresent Bangladesh’s longstanding tradition of communal harmony,” the statement read. Bangladesh said that the incidents involving the Hindu community were isolated cases of criminal activity, not signs of institutionalized violence or systemic targeting of minorities.

India’s concern over attacks on Hindus on other minorities

The controversy began after India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh. On Friday, India expressed “serious concern” over the ongoing violence against religious minorities, particularly Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists.

India cited specific incidents, such as the brutal lynching of 27-year-old Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh on December 18, and another fatal assault in Rajbari district earlier in December. The MEA also referred to reports by independent sources that documented a surge in violent attacks against minorities in Bangladesh, including killings, arson, and land grabs.

“Such incidents are unacceptable,” the MEA said, calling on Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of its minority communities. The Indian government urged Dhaka to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent further attacks.

Bangladesh disputes specific cases cited by India

In response to the specific cases highlighted by India, Bangladesh disputed one of the incidents, claiming that the individual involved was a known criminal. The Bangladeshi foreign ministry clarified that the person mentioned in the case was listed as a criminal and had died during an alleged extortion attempt. The ministry also pointed out that his accomplice, a Muslim man, was arrested in connection with the crime.

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs further claimed that attempts to portray isolated criminal incidents as part of a larger pattern of persecution against Hindus were “misleading and not factual.”

Warning against misleading narratives

Bangladesh’s government also expressed concern over the “misleading narratives” being spread in India, urging Indian stakeholders to avoid fueling tensions between the two countries. The foreign ministry warned that such narratives could have a damaging effect on the good-neighbourly relations and mutual trust that both nations have worked to build over the years.

"Such actions could undermine the friendship between our two nations and disrupt the spirit of cooperation and trust," the statement read.