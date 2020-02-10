Image Source : TWITTER Horrific video captures collision between speed boats in Thailand; 2 kids dead

Two high-speed boats collided into each other off the coast of Phuket resulting in the death of two Russian Children. The incident that took place on Monday morning injured over 20 Russian citizens. A 12-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy were both declared dead by Phuket hospital.

"At this time, the investigation into the collision is still ongoing. Officers will inspect the scene of the accident before travelling to see the injured persons at the hospitals next", Marine Police Region 8 Chief Col Prasert Srikhunrat said in a statement.

As per reports, there were a total of 39 people on the two boats.

The Russian Embassy later confirmed that over 20 of those injured were Russian nationals.

A Twitter user by the name P.Phuket posted the video on Twitter showing the two boats collide.