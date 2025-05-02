'Hope Pakistan cooperates with India in hunting down perpetrators': JD Vance on Pahalgam attack Underlining the need for India to avoid escalating a broader regional conflict in response to last week's Pahalgam attack, US Vice President JD Vance expressed hope that Pakistan would collaborate with India to identify and apprehend the terrorists involved.

New Delhi:

India should respond to the Pahalgam terror attack in a way that does not lead to a larger conflict in the region, while Pakistan should cooperate with its neighbour to make sure the terrorists operating in its territory are "hunted down", US Vice President JD Vance has said.

"Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn't lead to a broader regional conflict. And we hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they're responsible, cooperates with India to make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with,” Vance said during an interview with Fox News.

His comments come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, one of the deadliest incidents in the Kashmir Valley in recent years. Pakistan-trained terrorists targeted tourists on a scenic meadow, accessible only by a hike or pony ride, leaving 26 civilians dead.

Vance had visited India last month and, in a post on X, strongly condemned the attack while expressing solidarity with the victims and their families.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate conversations with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday. Rubio urged Pakistan to assist in the investigation and work towards reducing tensions in the region.

India Vows Firm Response

Home Minister Amit Shah, in his first public reaction to the attack, vowed a firm and targeted response. "If anyone thinks that a cowardly attack is their victory, they must remember this is Narendra Modi’s India — and revenge will be taken, one by one," Shah said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed this sentiment, vowing to pursue those responsible and their supporters “to the ends of the earth.”

India has taken a series of strong measures against Pakistan in retaliation including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling all Pakistani military attaches, shutting down the Attari-Wagah border, and closing Indian airspace to Pakistani carriers. Pakistan responded with reciprocal measures, including suspending the Simla Agreement.

India has since relaxed its border closure slightly, extending the deadline for Pakistani nationals to return home via the Attari-Wagah border. However, Pakistan has not yet responded in kind by allowing Indian nationals to cross into their country.