Hong Kong's longest railway line to open fully

Tuen Ma Line, the longest railway line in Hong Kong, will fully open on Sunday, running through the eastern and western New Territories and Kowloon. Chief Executive Carrie Lam officiated a ceremony celebrating the opening of Tuen Ma Line on Saturday, saying it was another major transport infrastructure completed by the current government, reports Xinhua news agency.

The city government will continue to improve Hong Kong's railway network to make it more convenient for the public to travel, she added. The 56 km-long Tuen Ma Line has 27 stations and connects Tuen Mun to Wu Kai Sha of the New Territories, making Hong Kong's railway network more comprehensive. Tuen Ma Line Phase 1 was opened on February 14, 2020.

One of the challenges in the construction of Tuen Ma Line was heritage conservation. A large number of relics were found when Sung Wong Toi Station was being built. The government decided to conserve most of the important relics and display the archaeological finds in the concourse of the station.

