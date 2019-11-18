Hong Kong protesters attempt to flee university campus

Image Source : AP Hong Kong police have swooped in with tear gas on Monday as protesters, who have taken over a university campus, make an apparent last-ditch effort to escape arrest

Hong Kong police have swooped in with tear gas on Monday as protesters, who have taken over a university campus, make an apparent last-ditch effort to escape arrest. Protesters cornered on the campus emerged in force. They were seen walking through barricades and running towards the Cross Harbour Tunnel exit to escape.

They were greeted by tear gas from police who had blocked all ways out of the area. Riot police moved in and subdued many protesters. It wasn't clear if any had escaped. Hong Kong has been rocked by anti-government protests that have raged for more than five months.

