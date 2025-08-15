Hillary Clinton offers to nominate Donald Trump for 'Nobel Peace Prize' on this condition Clinton emphasised that the peace agreement should guarantee a ceasefire with no transfer of territory and include the gradual withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied regions. She described such a deal, if brokered by Trump, as a historic milestone that would block any surrender to Putin.

New Delhi:

In a surprising statement, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said she would nominate President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he manages to broker a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine that does not force Ukraine to concede territory to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking on the Raging Moderates podcast, Clinton emphasised that such a deal must reject Putin’s vision of a “greater Russia” and instead show firm resistance against Russian aggression.

Conditions for a Nobel-worthy 'peace deal'

Clinton outlined that the peace deal must ensure a ceasefire without any exchange of territory, with a gradual withdrawal of Russian forces from seized areas. She said it would be a historic achievement if Trump could architect such a deal, calling it a way to prevent capitulation to Putin, bolstered by any complicity from the United States.

Trump’s Alaska summit with Putin and the diplomatic landscape

The announcement comes as Trump prepares to meet Putin in Alaska for their first face-to-face talks during his second term. While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not participate in the summit, he and European leaders remain in close communication with Trump and insist that any meaningful negotiation include Ukraine’s voice. Trump has long sought to mediate peace, but has faced challenges reconciling the divergent positions of Russia and Ukraine.

Nobel Peace Prize ambitions and past diplomatic efforts

Trump has openly expressed his desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize, emulating former President Barack Obama, who won in 2009. He has actively campaigned for the honour, highlighting his role in brokering peace and easing conflicts in regions like Cambodia-Thailand, Pakistan-India, the Democratic Republic of the Congo-Rwanda, and tensions involving Israel and Iran. Various world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have nominated him for the prize.

Clinton’s hope for Trump’s stand against Putin

Despite their political rivalry, Clinton expressed hope that Trump could rise to this challenge. She acknowledged the potential risks, with Trump warning of a 25 per cent chance of failure at the summit, but remains optimistic that the prospect of the Nobel Peace Prize might motivate the president to take a strong stand against Putin’s aggression.

This unexpected offer from Hillary Clinton adds a dramatic new dimension to the high-stakes diplomacy surrounding the Ukraine conflict, underscoring the global desire for a peaceful resolution that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty.