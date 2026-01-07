Hamas terrorist Naji Zaheer attends Lashkar terror camp as chief guest in Pakistan's Gujranwala: Video The presence of leaders associated with terrorist organisations on the stage has once again raised questions about the interconnectedness of these terrorist networks.

Islamabad:

Pakistan, which is world wide known for sponsoring and sheltering terror outfits on its soil, recently became the venue for a meeting between Hamas and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commanders in a renewed engagement between the Palestinian group and the Islamic terror outfit.

Naji Zaheer meets LeT commander Rashid Ali Sandhu

Senior Hamas commander Naji Zaheer met LeT commander Rashid Ali Sandhu in Pakistan's Gujranwala during an event which was hosted by Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), which is widely believed to be the political front of Lashkar. Naji Zaheer turned up as the chief guest at the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror camp in Gujranwala.

The presence of leaders associated with terrorist organisations on the stage has once again raised questions about the interconnectedness of these terrorist networks.

The meeting came to limelight with the emergence of an undated video, which showed Zaheer and Sandhu sharing a stage. As per the available information, Zaheer attended the PMML event in Gujranwala as the chief guest. The meeting indicates expanding ties between the two US-proscribed terror groups.

Know all about Hamas leader's Pakistan links

It should be noted that Zaheer was the same Hamas leader who visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in February 2025 along with other Hamas officials, just some days before the Pahalgam terror attack. During the visit, he addressed an anti-India joint rally alongside Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed commanders.

His engagements in Pakistan also date back further. In January 2024, Zaheer visited Karachi, where he addressed the media at the Karachi Press Club. He also visited in April 2024 Islamabad, where he was felicitated by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association.

Apart from this, on October 14, 2023, just a week after the October 7 terror attack in southern Israel, Zaheer visited Pakistan and met Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, chief of the country's largest Islamist political party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam.

Zaheer was present in Quetta in 2023

On October 29, 2023, Zaheer was also present in Quetta, Balochistan, for the "Al-Aqsa Storm" conference. Apart from this, he again in November 2023 appeared alongside Mashal, who joined via video, at the "Toofan-e-Aqsa" conference in Karachi.

The videos also came to limelight as the US Administration expects the Pakistan Army to send its troops for the new stabilisation force to be established in Gaza in the future. Earlier, Trump's 20-point Gaza plan calls for an international force to oversee a transition period for reconstruction and economic recovery in the war-torn Palestinian territory, decimated by over two years of war.

