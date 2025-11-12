Lashkar terrorists welcomed with garlands in PoK, possible link with Delhi blast? VIDEO Following the Delhi blast, a key meeting of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday has raised eyebrows. The terrorists were seen celebrating during the gathering, where they were welcomed with garlands and flowers.

New Delhi:

A video has surfaced from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir just two days after the blomg blast near the Red Fort in Delhi which killed 12 people, showing a bunch of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists reportedly attending a celebratory meeting. The event's timing has raised eyebrows whether the teror outfit leaders are linked to the Delhi blast, which the Indian government on Wednesday called a terror attack while affirming to bring the perpetartors to justice.

Key suspects in the Delhi blast have been linked to PoK-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group.

Lashkar commanders seen celebrating after Delhi blast?

The video of the gathering has shows LeT operatives showering their commanders with flower petals and garlands. The footage depicts an atmosphere of festivity and excitement among the militants, raising serious questions about whether their apparent celebration is linked to the recent blast in Delhi.

During the meeting, the body language of the LeT operatives reflected enthusiasm and jubilation, prompting Indian security agencies to investigate whether the timing and nature of the gathering are connected to the Delhi attack. Officials are now examining what exactly the militants were celebrating and why such a high-level meeting took place immediately after the explosion. The video, showing floral tributes and jubilant gestures, could prove to be a crucial lead in the ongoing investigation.

Key meeting held in PoK after Delhi blast

According to intelligence sources, the meeting was held in Kotli, PoK, on Wednesday. Senior LeT leaders Abdul Rauf and Rizwan Hanif were among the key participants. Hanif, who serves as the deputy chief (Naib Ameer) of LeT’s PoK unit, is known to act as a vital link between Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives.

Hanif also leads a combat brigade named Hilal-ul-Haq, a joint unit of LeT and Jaish, which operates openly under the banner of the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF). Notably, Habib Tahir, the terrorist involved in the Pahalgam attack, was closely associated with Hanif.

Given these connections, Indian intelligence agencies believe that the PoK meeting could provide significant clues related to the Delhi blast and offer insights into the network coordinating cross-border terror operations. The timing of the gathering, the evident mood of celebration, and the participation of key terror figures have made this meeting a major focus of ongoing investigations.

