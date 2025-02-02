Hamas frees 3 hostages, Israel releases Palestinians | Will warring sides extend ceasefire? Check details

Follow us on Image Source : AP Palestinian prisoners are greeted after being freed

The militant group, Hamas released three hostages in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday. In return, Israel freed 183 Palestinian prisoners in the fourth round of exchanges. The release of the hostages comes as a part of the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

As per the deal between the two warring sides, Hamas is set to release 33 hostages, while Israel will free nearly 2,000 prisoners. Israel will also pave the way for the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza and an increase in humanitarian aid to the devastated territory.

Talks on the second phase of the ceasefire next week

The negotiating for the second phase of the ceasefire, which calls for releasing the remaining hostages and extending the truce indefinitely, will take place next week. The war could resume in early March if an agreement is not reached.

Palestinian health authorities in Gaza also announced that the long-shuttered Rafah border crossing with Egypt would reopen on Saturday for thousands of Palestinians who desperately need medical care — a breakthrough that signals the ceasefire agreement continues to gain traction.

Talks on 2nd phase of ceasefire to begin Monday, Netanyahu's office said. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he spoke Saturday evening with President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

Netanyahu leaves Sunday for Washington, where he will meet with Trump on Tuesday.

Talks on the ceasefire's more difficult second phase have been set to begin Monday, two weeks into the six-week first phase. Netanyahu's office said he and Witkoff will discuss Israel's positions and Witkoff later in the week will speak with the other mediators, Qatar and Egypt.

Concerted pressure by the incoming Trump administration and outgoing Biden one was cited as a factor in achieving this ceasefire after months of stalled talks.

(With AP inputs)

