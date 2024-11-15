Friday, November 15, 2024
     
Hamas willing for immediate ceasefire, accuses Israel of lacking serious proposal

Hamas has expressed willingness for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza but accused Israel of not presenting a serious proposal. Hamas leader Basem Naim criticised Israeli actions and urged US intervention to end the violence, while defending the October 7 attack as a response to Israeli actions.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2024 22:17 IST
Hamas
Image Source : REUTERS Smoke rises from North Gaza amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, as seen from Ashkelon.

Hamas expressed readiness for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza but said Israel failed to deliver a serious ceasefire. Hamas chief Basem Naim said a possible ceasefire agreement discussed in July before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opted for military action instead was near completion.

Call for US pressure on Israel

Naim also urged U.S. President Donald Trump to pressure Israel into agreeing to a ceasefire and end the violence. Trump had previously vowed to work toward peace in the region during his campaign.

Hamas defends October 7 attack

Defending the group’s actions, Naim stated that Hamas does not regret its October 7 attack on Israel, arguing that Palestinians have the right to defend themselves against what he described as Israeli “massacres” in Palestine. He emphasised his dual identity as both a Hamas member and an innocent Palestinian civilian fighting for his dignity and rights.

