Hafiz Saeed's Lahore rally postponed amid 'rising tensions' in Pakistan | Video According to intelligence assessments, Pakistan’s powerful Inter-Services Intelligence is believed to have directed the Lashkar-e-Taiba command to call off the planned rally.

Islamabad:

The much-anticipated rally of Hafiz Saeed, the chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), scheduled to take place in Lahore, has been unexpectedly postponed. Originally planned for November 2 (Sunday) at the iconic Minar-e-Pakistan, the event was seen as a major show of strength for the banned terrorist organization. However, sources in Pakistan confirmed that the rally has been deferred indefinitely, with no new date announced yet.

Official message cites leadership directive

In a video circulating on social media, a member of LeT is seen addressing a crowd, announcing that the “Ameer-e-Mohtaram” (a title used by LeT members for Hafiz Saeed) has personally decided to postpone the rally. The announcement led to confusion and unrest among the group’s supporters, who had been preparing for Saeed’s public appearance after a long hiatus.

ISI’s intervention and TTP threats

According to intelligence sources, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) reportedly instructed the LeT leadership to suspend the event. This directive is believed to be linked to rising threats from Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has intensified its attacks in recent weeks. The Pakistani security establishment is currently on high alert due to growing friction among various militant factions operating within the country.

'Operation Sindoor' and Lashkar's frustrated cadres

The rally was also meant to commemorate militants killed in a recent military campaign known as “Operation Sindoor.” Videos from the rally site had shown posters of several LeT operatives described as “martyrs.” All of them were reportedly connected to LeT’s headquarters in Muridke, Punjab. The sudden cancellation has left many Lashkar supporters disheartened and uncertain about the group’s next move.

Confusion among followers and future uncertainty

Insiders within LeT’s support network suggested that the decision to delay the rally may signal internal disagreements between militant leaders and Pakistan’s intelligence apparatus. For now, the group’s sympathizers are awaiting further instructions on when- or if- the postponed event will be rescheduled.

The postponement comes at a time when Pakistan is facing increasing pressure, both domestically and internationally, to curb terrorism and militant financing within its borders. How the Hafiz Saeed-led LeT responds to this setback may determine the future direction of one of South Asia’s most infamous militant organisations.