Hafiz Saeed's former guard wants to see his 'disgraceful end', reveals shocking details about LeT Hafiz Saeed's former guard, Noor Dahri, underscores that many youths got motivated by LeT chief's speeches and joined the terror outfit. These young men subsequently travelled to Afghanistan and Kashmir in India. However, majority of them did not ever return.

New Delhi:

In what comes as a significant revelation, a former Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative has said that the terror group’s chief, Hafiz Saeed, is behind the deaths of thousands of Pakistani citizens. Noor Dahri, the former LeT member, accused Saeed of "sending them (Pakistanis) in a war of ashes to achieve the state’s political goals". Dahri terms the terror group as the 'death cult', adding, "I recall when the LeT commanders referred to me as a coward upon hearing of my decision to depart from the death cult."

Noor Dahri, who expresses his ordeal as being LeT's former member, says that he aspired to become a doctor in accordance with his late mother's wish. However, under Hafiz Saeed's influence, he could not fulfil his ambition.

He writes, "Rather than pursuing a university education, I chose to join LeT, influenced by a man (Hafiz Saeed) who adversely impacted my promising future."

Noor worked as Hafiz Saeed's guard in Muridke

Noor says he was assigned the duty of guarding Saeed in Muridke, which was his permanent residence and head office at that time, adding, "He previously travelled in a blue Toyota Vigo pickup Datsun, which had been modified with a comfortable sleeping area in the rear for his use."

In his revelation, Noor underscores that many youths got motivated by his speeches and joined LeT. These young men subsequently travelled to Afghanistan and Kashmir in India. He stresses that many youth who were sent to these parts did not return.

Noor further says, "Every Thursday, approximately 500 individuals from across the country travel to Afghanistan to undergo training at a camp named Ma’askar Tayyba located in Kunar Province."

'Want to see his disgraceful end': Noor Dahri

Noor says he became aware of LeT when its true face became clear to him in Afghanistan and Pok, adding, "I wish to see his (Hafiz Saeed's) disgraceful end in my life.

In a scathing attack against the dreaded terrorist, Noor adds, "I’m in a better place than Hafiz Saeed desired for me because Allah has chosen me to expose the dark faces of Islamists."

Hafiz Saeed, a wanted terrorist in India

Hafiz Saeed, the chief of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah, is the mastermind of the Mumbai terror attack. Notably, Talha Saeed is considered the No.2 person in the LeT hierarchy, with his father being at the helm of the terror outfit.

Pakistan earlier confirmed that India has sought the extradition of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder. Along with 26/11 Mumbai attacks, he is wanted by Indian probe agencies in several terror cases.