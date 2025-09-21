Live H-1B visa: Trump's $100,000 fee comes into effect, White House clarifies who will be charged H-1B visa LIVE updates: The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) clarified that the USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications will only apply to the new applicants and not to the petitions submitted prior to September 21.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has signed a new proclamation titled "Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers" that introduces a major overhaul to the H-1B visa programme, imposing a steep USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications. The move by is expected to hit India the most as 71 per cent of the 3,99,395 H-1B visas approved in 2024 were received by Indians, followed by China with just 11.7 per cent. Meanwhile, White House on Saturday clarified that the measure targets only new applicants. "Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X. "This applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders," she added. The Indian Embassy in the US also issued an emergency assistance number for Indian nationals seeking support.