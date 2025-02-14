Great leader, special man, top negotiator: Seven things Trump said about PM Modi during his US visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

United States President Donald Trump hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the US. The talks between the both leaders in Washington were marked by the US President's generous praise of Modi and his consideration of India's stance on several issues.

Trump announced plans to firm up "some wonderful trade deals" for India and the US as he hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for wide-ranging talks focussing on charting a new pathway for broadening the bilateral partnership, including in the areas of defence, energy, and critical technology.

At his Oval Office on Thursday, Trump welcomed Modi with a long handshake and a warm hug while describing the prime minister as a "great friend" for a long time. The two leaders made brief statements to the media and answered a number of questions before settling down for the crucial talks, hours after the American President announced a new reciprocal tariff policy for all the trading partners of the US.

Significantly the seven notable things that Trump said about Modi were:

"He is really doing a great job in India. Everybody talks about him. He's doing a really fantastic job."

"He's a great leader."

Welcoming PM Modi at the White House with a warm hug, Trump said, "We missed you a lot."

President Trump praised PM Modi and wrote in the book "Our Journey Together" which he presented to PM - "Mr. Prime Minister, You Are Great"

"I am thrilled to welcome my friend PM Modi. He is a special man."

Trump said that Prime Minister Modi has been a friend for a long time.

Lauding Modi, the US President said, "He is a much tougher negotiator than me, and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest."

In his remarks, Modi congratulated Trump for becoming the president for a second term and recalled the upward trajectory of India-US relations during the American leader's first stint at the White House. "I firmly believe that in your second term, we will work with more speed," Modi said.