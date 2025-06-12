Germany, Russia, France: List of countries that express solidarity with India after the Ahmedabad plane crash According to an Air India statement, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating as Flight AI-171, departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 pm IST with 242 people on board, including crew.

New Delhi:

Germany, Russia, France, China and many other countries have expressed solidarity with India after the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. The development comes as the Air India flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The flight en route from Ahmedabad to London.

Germany expresses solidarity with India

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that Germany is following the shocking images of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad and praying for the people in India.

In a post on X, Wadephul stated, "We are following the shocking images of an Air India flight crashing after departure in Ahmedabad. As we are only learning the details, my thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with our friends in #India and everyone currently hoping for their loved ones."

China expresses solidarity with India

China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, expressed sadness over the plane crash in Ahmedabad and expressed solidarity with all those affected by it. "Deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Our hearts go out to the passengers and their families. We stand in solidarity with all those affected in this difficult time," Xu Feihong posted on X.

France expresses solidarity with India

French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, said that France is "deeply saddened" by reports of the plane crash in Ahmedabad and expressed full solidarity in this difficult time. In a post on X, Mathou stated, "France is deeply saddened by reports of a plane crash in #Ahmedabad. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. We express our full solidarity at this difficult time."

Russia expresses solidarity with India

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, offered sympathy to the families and near ones of the victims. In a post on X, Alipov stated, "Heartbreaking news is coming from Ahmedabad. My heartfelt sympathy to the families and near ones of the victims and to all Indian people and the Government of India over this tragic major catastrophe!"

"The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information," the airline said in a statement.