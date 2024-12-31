Germany: Man detained after knife attack in Berlin, several injured

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representative image

A man was taken into custody on Tuesday after allegedly attacking and injuring several people in the Charlottenburg neighborhood of Berlin. According to Berlin police, emergency services were called to the area shortly before noon after reports of multiple people being injured, presumably with a knife.

Two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment following the incident, though their conditions have not been disclosed. Police have begun questioning witnesses as part of their investigation. Details about the nature of the attack and the suspect’s motives remain unclear.

This attack comes amid heightened security concerns in Germany following a deadly Christmas market attack earlier this month in Magdeburg, which left five people dead and more than 200 others injured.

Authorities in Berlin have assured the public that the situation is under control, but investigations are ongoing. Police are working to gather more information and ensure the safety of residents in the affected area.

The community in Charlottenburg is still in shock as details of the incident continue to emerge. As of now, no further information has been released by authorities regarding the identities of the victims or the suspect involved in Tuesday's attack.