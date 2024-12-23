Germany car crash: Indian Embassy in close contact with 7 injured nationals, 3 discharged

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mourners laid flowers near the scene of the deadly Christmas market attack.

The Indian embassy in Germany on Monday said that it has been maintaining close contact with the 7 Indians injured in the attack at the Magdeburg Christmas Market on 20 Dec 2024. It added that three Indians have been discharged, while others remain under treatment. In a post on X, it said, "Mission is in regular touch with them and actively providing requisite support. Mission is also in touch with their families."

The Ministry of External Affairs also condemned the attack at the Christmas market in Germany, calling it "horrific and senseless".

Earlier, mourner laid flowers near the scene of the deadly Christmas market attack on Monday as investigators puzzled over the motive of the suspect and fears swirled that the rampage could deepen divisions in German society.

The Johanniskirche, a church a short walk from the scene of the attack, has become a central place of mourning since the suspect drove a car into the busy market on Friday evening, killing five people and injuring 200. A carpet of flowers now covers the broad sidewalk in front of the church.

Who is the suspect?

Authorities have identified the suspect as a Saudi doctor who arrived in Germany in 2006 and had received permanent residency. They say he does not fit the usual profile of perpetrators of extremist attacks.

The man described himself as an ex-Muslim who was highly critical of Islam and in many posts on social media expressed support for the far-right.

A picture has emerged of someone who had come to authorities' attention in the past for threatening behaviour and been the subject of tipoffs, but was not known to have committed any violence.

Here's what German minister said

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said Sunday that “the views and statements that the perpetrator expressed are being investigated, as are the tipoffs and proceedings with various authorities and the justice system.” She said “the right conclusions” will then have to be drawn.

The country's vice chancellor voiced fears that the attack will fuel online misinformation ahead of a national election expected in late February.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read | MEA condemns Christmas market attack in Germany, says 'in contact with injured Indians and families'