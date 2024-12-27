German parliament dissolved, national election to take place on February 23

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Olaf Scholz had earlier lost a confidence vote in Germany.

On Friday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier dissolved the parliament and set February 23 as the election date in the country after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition collapsed earlier. In December, Scholz lost a confidence vote and was leading a minority government following the three-party coalition's collapse on November 6. This came in the wake of Scholz firing his finance minister in a dispute over how to revitalize Germany's stagnant economy.

Leaders of several major parties then agreed that a parliamentary election should be held on February 23, seven months earlier than originally planned.

Since the post-World War II constitution didn't allow the Bundestag to dissolve itself, it was up to Steinmeier to decide whether to dissolve parliament and call an election. He had 21 days to make that decision. Once parliament is dissolved, the election must be held within 60 days.

Scholz, who headed the minority government, got the support of only 207 lawmakers in the 733-seat lower house with 394 voting against him while 116 abstained. During the debate, Scholz, a member of the center-left Social Democratic Party, had pitched the election as something that would "define the future of Germany."

He assured that Germany's economy would be brought into the modern era through massive investments with promises such as raising the minimum wage nationally, reducing VAT on foodstuffs, and relaxing the country's debt rules.

