German-based company BILLY BOY launches 'Digital Condom': Here's how to use it

It may sound bizarre, but a German-based firm has finally launched a "much-needed" item which has the potential to provide "protection" during sex. According to the brand BILLY BOY and Innocean Berlin, it has recently launched an application called the "CAMDOM" App. Read it twice. It is not a "condom". It is "Camdom".

What is "Digital Condom"?

The product, which is actually a mobile application, is a first-of-its-kind digital condom that protects from the recording of non-consensual content during sex by blocking mobile devices. According to Ads of the World, the application will help users disable the camera and microphone during private moments. The developer claimed the brainchild behind this launch was the rising cases of cyber fraud and blackmail in the digital world.

"Taking photos, videos or audio without consent with a smartphone has never been easier, which has led to an alarming situation among teens around the world: Once content is leaked, it spreads like a virus making it impossible to track – causing emotional distress, depression, the loss of jobs and even suicidal thoughts among the victims. With that in mind, BILLY BOY and Innocean Berlin have introduced an app that can put an end to this disturbing public health issue," read the advertisement.

"Nowadays, smartphones have become an extension of our body and we store a lot of sensitive data on them. In order to protect you from the recording of non-consensual content, we've created the first app that can block your camera and mic simply through the use of Bluetooth," the website quoted App developer, Felipe Almeida as saying.

How to use "Digital condom" or CAMDOM App and how it works

The CAMDOM app is as easy to use as a regular condom.

Download the application from the Android Play Store.

Before having sex, place smartphones close to each other and swipe down a virtual button to block all cameras and microphones.

If one user tries to sneak out, an alarm signals a potential threat of non-consensual recording.

It can simultaneously block as many devices as needed.

Brainchild behind CAMDOM

The company said they thought of developing such an application as taking photos, videos or audio without consent with a smartphone has never been easier, which has led to an alarming situation among teens around the world. It said once content is leaked, it spreads like a virus making it impossible to track – causing emotional distress, depression, the loss of jobs and even suicidal thoughts among the victims. "With that in mind, BILLY BOY and Innocean Berlin have introduced an app that can put an end to this disturbing public health issue," according to the website.

"At Innocean Berlin we’re all about solving problems not just for our clients, but also for society at large. That’s why it was important for us to develop this app together with BILLY BOY to protect users from non-consensual content leakage - all by integrating technology in a way which has never been done before," Gabriel added.

