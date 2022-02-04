Gautam Adani becomes richest Asian and 10th in world

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Adani group has six listed companies in the country, and the businessman's net worth doubled from $50.5 billion in April 2021.

Indian businessman Gautam Adani has become the richest person in Asia with a net worth of $90.1 billion, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaire calculations. He is also the 10th richest person in the world. Adani narrowly surpassed the head of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, worth just $100 million less at $90 billion, according to Forbes data.

Adani group includes a bunch of businesses ranging from power generation and transmission to edible oil to real estate and coal. Adani group has six listed companies in the country, and the businessman's net worth doubled from $50.5 billion in April 2021.

Adani also surpassed Mark Zuckerberg, whose company 'Meta' witnessed a crash of about $230 billion from the social media networking giant's market capitalization.

Forbes' data also suggested that Mukesh Ambani's net worth fell by $2.2 billion in a day, bringing his net worth down to $89 billion. The current world's richest, Elon Musk's net worth declined by $3.3 billion in a day, yet he redeemed his no.1 spot on the world scale for the richest.

