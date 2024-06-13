G7 Summit: PM Modi to leave for Italy today, his first foreign trip this term | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO PM Modi with Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni prior to their meeting at the Hyderabad House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to depart for Italy on Thursday to attend the 50th G7 leaders’ summit. This marked his first international trip since assuming office for the third term. Accompanied by a high-level delegation, PM Modi will participate in an outreach session on June 14. The session will address issues such as artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra emphasised the session's focus on sharing views and perspectives between the G7 and Outreach Countries.

Key issues at the summit

The G7 leaders’ summit, held in Borgo Egnazia, Apulia, from June 13 to 15, is expected to be dominated by discussions on the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict. This marks Modi's fifth consecutive G7 summit attendance and India's 11th overall.

Significance of India's participation

Foreign Secretary Kwatra highlighted India's growing recognition for its efforts in addressing global challenges. He noted that India's participation in the G7 summit is particularly significant following its presidency of the G20, where India played a crucial role in building global consensus on contentious issues.

Summit priorities

Under the Italian presidency, the G7 has set priorities, including:

1. Conflict in Russia-Ukraine and the Middle East.

2. Relationships with developing nations, with a focus on Africa and the Indo-Pacific region.

3. Migration, climate energy linkages, and food security.

4. Artificial intelligence.

Bilateral meetings

On the sidelines, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with G7 leaders, Outreach Countries, and international organisations. A notable meeting is anticipated with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to review bilateral ties and strategize future steps.

Global issues discussion

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Kwatra reiterated India's stance on dialogue and diplomacy. He noted the war's impact on global supply chains, food, fuel, and fertilizer availability, and the broader global economy, emphasising India's proactive role in addressing these challenges.

As PM Modi heads to Italy for the G7 summit, his engagements are set to further India's diplomatic efforts and address critical global issues, reaffirming India's position on the international stage.

