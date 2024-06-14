G7 Summit: PM Modi to hold bilateral with Meloni but all eyes on possible meeting with Trudeau, Zelesnkyy

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

G7 Summit 2024: The Group of Seven, dubbed the G7 Summit, kicked off on Thursday, with host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, world leader US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, and others in full attendance at a luxurious resort in Borgo Egnazia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who received the invitation for the grand event by his Italian counterpart, Meloni, reached on Friday morning with a high-profile delegation. This was PM Modi's first overseas trip in his 'historic' third term.

Other leaders who graced the event included Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and French President Emmanuel Macron. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also invited. He reached on the first day of the event. Although the event is dominated by old hot topics such as Russia-Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war, the leaders are also attempting to set the stage for the upcoming Ukraine Peace Summit. The event is scheduled in Switzerland from June 15 to 16, where India was also invited to grace the ceremony.

PM Modi's bilateral meeting with Giorgia Meloni

Earlier in his departure statement, Modi said he was "glad" that his first foreign visit in his third consecutive term as Prime Minister was to Italy for the G7 Summit. “I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions,” his statement reads.

Will PM Modi meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy?

Although Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra did not mention any bilateral meetings scheduled between PM Modi and Zelenskyy, it is expected that the Indian leader may meet the Ukraine boss. On several occasions, Zelenskyy pressed PM Modi to attend the peace summit, but Kwatra did not clarify whether the Indian PM would join. In fact, in the last press briefing, the Indian diplomat said: "Will be happy to share information (on PM's attendance at peace summit)".

All eyes on PM Modi, Trudeau potential meeting

Besides, all eyes will be on a potential meeting of PM Modi's meeting with Trudeau. This is the first time when both leaders will face each other after the Canadian PM levelled allegations against India in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June last year. Trudeau's allegations came barely a few days after he left New Delhi following the G20 meeting. India, on multiple occasions, dubbed the allegations "baseless" and "absurd". Earlier last month, Canadian Police arrested four Indian nationals for their alleged involvement in the killing of Nijjar.

Amid the chaotic situation, the relations between the two nations nosedived to a historic low, where India asked Ottawa to minimise their staff strength from the New Delhi Embassy and had briefly halted the visa operations. Given the spiralling situation, it is unlikely PM Modi would meet Trudeau, however, the world media will be closely watching, if any meetings happen between the duo.

