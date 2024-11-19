PM Modi, Macron hold talks at G20 Summit, vow to deepen space, energy, AI sectors

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/X French President Emmanuel Macron with PM Modi at G20 Summit

Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held a key bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 19th G-20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Monday (local time). According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, both leaders discussed ways to deepen the strategic partnership between India and France, particularly in the areas of defences, technology, and climate change.

"It is always a matter of immense joy to meet my friend, President Emmanuel Macron. Complimented him on the successful hosting of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics earlier this year. We talked about how India and France will keep working closely in sectors like space, energy, AI and other such futuristic areas. Our nations will also work closely to enhance people-to-people linkages," PM Modi wrote after meeting.

Both leaders expressed mutual interest in enhancing cooperation in renewable energy, with a special emphasis on clean energy technologies. France reaffirmed its support for India's efforts towards sustainable development and climate action, as global leaders continue to grapple with the challenges posed by climate change.

PM Modi, Macron vow to deepen defence ties

The meeting also saw discussions on advancing defence cooperation, with both nations exploring new avenues for joint military exercises and the development of advanced defence systems. The two leaders emphasised the importance of a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region and pledged to work together to ensure peace and stability in the area.

Additionally, PM Modi and President Macron agreed to strengthen people-to-people ties, promote cultural exchanges, and enhance bilateral trade. The meeting underscored the growing strategic partnership between the two countries, which continues to thrive across various sectors.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to furthering India-France relations, with a focus on long-term collaboration for mutual benefit.

What happened when PM Modi, and Macron met last time

Earlier in June, when PM Modi met Macron on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy, the two leaders reviewed India-France bilateral relations, focusing on the 'Horizon 2047' Roadmap and the Indo-Pacific Roadmap. Discussions included cooperation in defence, nuclear, space, education, climate action, digital public infrastructure, connectivity and cultural initiatives such as the National Museum partnership and enhancing people-to-people ties. They agreed to further intensify strategic defence cooperation with an increased focus on ‘Make in India’.

