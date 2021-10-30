Saturday, October 30, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Fuel station explosion in Pakistan kills 4, injures 6

Fuel station explosion in Pakistan kills 4, injures 6

The explosion in Karachi was result of short-circuiting inside a room where electric system is controlled, according to Nasir Aftab, who is deputy-inspector general for the city’s police. 

AP AP
Karachi Published on: October 30, 2021 7:11 IST
Fuel station, fuel station explosion, Pakistan, killing, injury, latest news updates, karachi blast,
Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Fuel station explosion in Pakistan kills 4, injures 6.

 

An explosion at a fuel station killed at least four people and injured six others in southern Pakistan on Friday, police said.

The explosion in Karachi was the result of short circuiting inside a room where the electric system is controlled, according to Nasir Aftab, who is deputy-inspector general for the city’s police. Broken glass hit customers who were waiting their turn to get fuel, he said.

Aftab said the blast was not sabotage, but officers were still investigating.

Karachi is the capital of southern Sindh province, where such incidents are rare.

Also Read: Fire at chemical factory kills 16 in Pakistan's Karachi

Also Read: Truck explosion kills 11; injures several in Pakistan's Karachi: Officials

 

Latest World News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News