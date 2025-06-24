France Syringe Attacks: 145 people reportedly pricked at Annual Music Festival, 14 Arrested The French Ministry of Interior confirmed that at least 145 individuals many of them festivalgoers had reported syringe-related injuries during the nationwide street music celebration.

Paris:

A wave of panic spread across France during the annual Fête de la Musique as 145 people reported being pricked with syringes in what authorities are calling “unexplained” attacks. According to the interior ministry, it remains unclear whether the cases of “needle spiking”nin which attackers use syringes to inject victims typically in the arm, leg or buttocks involved date-rape drugs such as Rohypnol or GHB, which can leave individuals disoriented, unconscious and vulnerable to assault.

Victims report sudden stings, nausea and anxiety

The French Ministry of Interior confirmed that at least 145 individuals many of them festivalgoers had reported syringe-related injuries during the nationwide street music celebration. Victims, primarily young people, reported feeling sudden stings or pricks followed by symptoms such as dizziness, nausea and anxiety. Several were hospitalised as a precaution.

Health officials stated that toxicological screenings are underway, although no conclusive traces of drugs or infectious agents have been confirmed in most cases. Blood tests were conducted promptly to rule out possible transmission of diseases, including HIV and hepatitis, but results remain pending.

Arrests across multiple cities

Police have detained 14 individuals across various regions including Paris, Lyon, Marseille, and Bordeaux. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said investigations are ongoing to determine whether the incidents are connected or the work of isolated copycat perpetrators. The arrested individuals are currently being questioned for voluntary aggravated violence.

So far, no clear motive has emerged, and authorities are yet to confirm whether the suspects found in possession of syringes were actively involved in the attacks. The ministry urged the public not to panic but remain vigilant.

Public shock and government response

The Fête de la Musique, a beloved street music festival celebrated annually on the summer solstice turned grim for many who had gathered to enjoy live performances. What was supposed to be a joyous national event has instead prompted fears of a coordinated attack or a disturbing social trend.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal condemned the acts, calling them “cowardly and senseless.” He announced the deployment of additional security forces for future public events and emphasised the government’s commitment to tracking down all those responsible.

“Every individual has the right to feel safe in public spaces. These assaults are not only criminal but threaten the social fabric that events like Fête de la Musique are meant to celebrate,” said Attal.

A recurring threat since 2022

This isn’t the first time France has grappled with unexplained syringe attacks. A similar spate of incidents was reported in nightclubs and concerts in 2022 and 2023, with hundreds of individuals alleging they were jabbed by strangers. At the time, police faced challenges in collecting forensic evidence, with many cases left unresolved.

This year's attacks, however, represent the largest coordinated outbreak to date, given the scale and spread across multiple cities within a single evening.

What’s next: Investigation, legislation and public safety

The Ministry of Health is coordinating with law enforcement to expedite laboratory testing, and Parliament is expected to discuss stricter controls on syringe purchases and increased surveillance at public gatherings.

Security experts suggest these attacks highlight a broader concern: how easily mass gatherings can be disrupted by invisible or low-tech threats that instil fear without requiring large-scale logistics.

Public health authorities have issued guidelines urging those who suspect they may have been jabbed to seek immediate medical attention, undergo blood tests within 48 hours, and report the incident to local police.

Music festival continues, but with caution

Despite the fear, many French citizens continued to attend concerts and open-air performances, though in smaller numbers and with heightened awareness. Artists and organisers have expressed solidarity with victims while urging calm and cooperation with authorities.

The Fête de la Musique was launched in 1982 as a celebration of cultural unity and expression. As France reflects on this year’s festival marred by fear, the nation faces tough questions about safety, surveillance, and the limits of public freedom in an increasingly uncertain world.