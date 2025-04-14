Former Malaysian PM Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, champion of moderate reform, dies at 85 Abdullah, Malaysia's fifth leader, served from 2003 to 2009, when he was pressured to resign to take responsibility for the governing coalition's dismal results in national elections.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, known for his moderate stance and promises of reform, passed away on Monday at the age of 85 due to heart disease. Affectionately called “Pak Lah,” Abdullah had been admitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur on April 25, 2024, after being diagnosed with spontaneous pneumothorax — a sudden lung collapse. Despite intensive treatment and monitoring by a team of cardiac specialists, he died at 7:10 p.m., the hospital confirmed.

Abdullah, Malaysia’s fifth prime minister, held office from 2003 to 2009, succeeding long-time leader Mahathir Mohamad. Initially celebrated for ushering in a more open political environment and a softer leadership style, Abdullah quickly won public favor and led the ruling National Front to a landslide victory in the 2004 general election.

A veteran politician with deep roots in Islamic studies, Abdullah brought a gentler tone to governance after Mahathir’s authoritarian era. He championed moderate Islam, political openness, and anti-corruption reforms. However, critics argue that his leadership fell short of expectations, citing his failure to follow through on institutional reforms and allegations of nepotism involving his advisers, including his son-in-law Khairy Jamaluddin.

Abdullah’s tenure was marred by rising dissatisfaction, culminating in the 2008 general election when the ruling coalition suffered its worst-ever setback, losing its two-thirds parliamentary majority and five state governments. Under mounting pressure from within his party, the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), he stepped down in 2009, handing power to Najib Razak.

Born in Penang on November 26, 1939, Abdullah came from a religious family and earned a degree in Islamic Studies from the University of Malaya. He entered public service before transitioning into politics in 1978. Though he had once opposed Mahathir in a party rift, he was eventually reinstated and climbed the political ladder.

In 2005, he lost his wife Endon Mahmood to cancer. He later married Jeanne Abdullah. He is survived by his two children, stepchildren, and grandchildren. Though remembered as a weak administrator by some, Abdullah leaves behind a legacy of soft reform, moderation, and a brief but significant departure from Malaysia’s hardline politics.

