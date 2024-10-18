US: Former Indian Spy charged over alleged Khalistani terrorist Pannun murder plot

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE IMAGE) Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Amid the ongoing proceedings set up between India and the US in connection with the alleged foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurupatwant Singh Pannun, the United States on Thursday (October 17) charged ex-Indian government employee Vikash Yadav (also known as Vikas or Amanat) for 'orchestrating this intricate murder-for-hire scheme'.

In a statement released, the US Justice Department announced that Yadav has been booked under'murder-for-hire and money laundering charges' and was the second superseding indictment carried out by the authorities after Nikhil Gupta's, who was previously charged and extradited to the United States on the charges of co-conspiring in the assassination plot.

“The Justice Department will be relentless in holding accountable any person—regardless of their position or proximity to power—who seeks to harm and silence American citizens. As alleged last year, we foiled an attempt by Vikash Yadav, an Indian government employee, and his co-conspirator, Nikhil Gupta, to assassinate an American citizen on U.S. soil. Today’s charges demonstrate that the Justice Department will not tolerate attempts to target and endanger Americans and to undermine the rights to which every U.S. citizen is entitled,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.