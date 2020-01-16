Image Source : FILE Fog halts flight operations at Dhaka airport

Flight operation at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport remained suspended on Thursday due to dense fog, according to authorities. All flights on domestic and international routes have been suspended, The Daily Star quoted Beni Madhab Biswas, the airport's Deputy Director, as saying.

On Wednesday, three international flights, including a cargo plane, were diverted to the Indian city of Kolkata while there was no flight operation on the domestic route. A US-Bangla flight left for Kuala Lumpur after the fog lifted, Biswas said.

Besides flight operations, dense fog prompted authorities to suspend ferry services on Paturia-Daulatdia route on Wednesday due to poor visibility. Out of the 15 ferries operating on the route, nine were stuck mid-river, one at Paturia and five others at Daulatdia.

Several hundred vehicles remained stranded on both sides.