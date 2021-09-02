Thursday, September 02, 2021
     
  5 people shot dead in Durban

5 people shot dead in Durban

In a statement, member of Executive Council for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Peggy Nkonyeni said reports suggested that a group of people were in a house when three unknown gunmen, armed with 9 mm pistols attacked them, Xinhua news agency reported.

Johannesburg Published on: September 02, 2021 12:52 IST
5 people shot dead in Durban.

At least five people were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the South African city of Durban, a local government official said.

In a statement on Wednesday, member of the Executive Council for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Peggy Nkonyeni said reports suggested that a group of people were in a house when three unknown gunmen, armed with 9 mm pistols attacked them, Xinhua news agency reported.

Besides the five victims, three others were also injured in the incident. In a separate incident on Sunday, six people were shot and killed at U Section.

"This week alone at least 11 people have been reportedly murdered at the township," said Nkonyeni.

"I send my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and assure the community that the police are looking into these sporadic crimes," she said.

