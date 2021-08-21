Follow us on Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL. 5 killed in building collapse in Egypt.

Five people were killed and two injured after a five-floor building collapsed on Friday in downtown Damanhur city in Egypt's Beheira Province, state-run Ahram Online reported.

The victims were residents of the building, two of whom have been sent to hospital, said the report.

An investigation of the reason behind the incident is underway, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Hisham Amna, governor of Beheira, said in a statement that three neighboring buildings have been immediately evacuated to protect citizens and to facilitate the rescue work and rubble removal teams.

