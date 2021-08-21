Saturday, August 21, 2021
     
5 killed in building collapse in Egypt

The victims were residents of the building, two of whom have been sent to hospital, said the report.

Cairo Published on: August 21, 2021 7:08 IST
5 killed in building collapse in Egypt.

Five people were killed and two injured after a five-floor building collapsed on Friday in downtown Damanhur city in Egypt's Beheira Province, state-run Ahram Online reported.

An investigation of the reason behind the incident is underway, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Hisham Amna, governor of Beheira, said in a statement that three neighboring buildings have been immediately evacuated to protect citizens and to facilitate the rescue work and rubble removal teams.

