First photo of Afghan boy who survived 94-minute flight journey in plane's landing gear released The first picture of the 13-year-old Afghan boy who survived an extraordinary journey hidden in the landing gear compartment of a Kam Air flight from Kabul to New Delhi has been accessed by India TV.

New Delhi:

The first photo of the young Afghan boy who stowed away inside the landing gear compartment of a Kam Air flight traveling from Kabul to New Delhi. The 13-year-old can be seen being dressed in a beige Pathani suit and black coat, standing nervously at the airport after being discovered by officials on September 21. The image captures the boy’s anxious expression.

How the boy survived the dangeours flight

The boy, originally from Kunduz, Afghanistan, managed to sneak into Kabul airport and hide inside the wheel well of the plane bound for Delhi. He mistakenly believed the flight was heading to Tehran, Iran, his intended destination. With him, he carried only a small red audio speaker, which authorities recovered from the landing gear. Despite the extreme risks including the danger of being crushed by the landing gear and exposure to freezing temperatures of up to -50 degrees Celsius the boy survived the 90-minute, 1,000 km journey unscathed. Officials noted that the compartment space was no larger than a car’s boot, making survival a miraculous feat.

Interrogation and immediate return to Kabul

Upon being found by airport authorities after landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the boy was questioned about his journey. He explained that curiosity had driven him to undertake the dangerous trip. However, recognizing the risks involved, the authorities sent him back to Kabul the same day on Kam Air’s return flight, RQ-4402.