Fire erupts at UAE's Fujairah oil hub as Middle East conflict disrupts energy supplies

New Delhi:

A fire broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) in the United Arab Emirates, caused by debris from a drone that was intercepted by air defense systems. Thick plumes of smoke were visible from the refinery, one of the UAE’s key energy export hubs.

UAE authorities confirmed the fire occurred Tuesday morning, adding that it has been brought under control and normal operations have resumed. No casualties were reported. The Fujairah media office urged the public to rely on official sources and avoid spreading unverified information.

Growing attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure

The fire in Fujairah is part of a wider pattern of attacks on Gulf energy facilities amid escalating tensions. Drones and missiles have targeted infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, sending European energy prices soaring.

In Oman, a drone strike hit a fuel tank at the port of Duqm on the eastern coast. Meanwhile, QatarEnergy, one of the world’s largest LNG exporters, suspended production after drone attacks struck two of its facilities on Monday.

Impact on global energy

The strikes, along with Iran’s crippling of the Strait of Hormuz, are affecting the global oil and gas supply. The Strait is a vital passage through which millions of barrels of oil are transported from the Middle East to international markets.