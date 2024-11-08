FBI disrupts Iranian assassination plot targeting Donald Trump

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump.

The FBI foiled an Iranian plot to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump, unveiling criminal charges on Friday. The Justice Department revealed that an Iran’s Revolutionary Guard official identified an Iranian contact in the surveillance and eventual assassination of Trump before the upcoming presidential election.

Plot details and delayed execution

According to a federal complaint, Farjad Shakeri, the contact tasked with carrying out the plan, was instructed to finalize the details by September. But the Iranian official, who believed Trump would lose the election and expected the deal to be easier to execute, suggested postponing the plot until after the election.

Ongoing efforts to target US officials

The failed plot highlighted Iran’s continued efforts to target US officials, including Trump, which officials say reflects continued threats from the American-led administration in the US. on the ground revealed.

Also read | Australian media responds to Canada's hypocrisy after it blocks outlet for reporting Jaishankar's presser