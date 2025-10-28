Ex-Pakistani diplomat makes wisecrack about Shehbaz Sharif on Trump's flattery; Tharoor shares post Earlier, while speaking at the Gaza Peace Summit event in Egypt, the Pakistani Prime Minister hailed Trump as a ‘man of peace’ and even endorsed him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

New Delhi:

Former Pakistani ambassador to the United States, Husain Haqqani, on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his overly complimentary comments about US President Donald Trump.

This came after Sharif hailed his US counterpart for playing a crucial role in brokering a peace deal between Cambodia and Thailand.

“I congratulate the leadership and people of Cambodia and Thailand on the signing of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord. My deep appreciation to President @realDonaldTrump for his instrumental role in advancing peace through the KL Accord, the Gaza Peace Plan, and his resolute efforts for peace and stability in the Middle East and South Asia - saving millions of lives across the globe,” Sharif posted on X.

Sharif leads 'gold medal' race, mocks Haqqani

Reacting to this, Haqqani said that the Pakistani PM was aiming to win a 'gold medal' in the game of flattering Trump. He also referred to the statement made by Indian-American journalist Fareed Zakaria on this matter.

“Pakistan’s PM still in the lead for Gold in what @FareedZakaria surmised might be the Olympic Sport of flattering Trump,” Haqqani posted.

Tharoor reposts remark on X

The former diplomat’s remarks on X have been reposted by Shashi Tharoor.

Sharif nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Notably, this is not the first occasion when Sharif has showered praise on Donald Trump. Earlier, while speaking at the Gaza Peace Summit event in Egypt, the Pakistani Prime Minister hailed Trump as a ‘man of peace’ and even endorsed him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Sharif also said Trump’s role was crucial in cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, crediting him of ending several wars.

“I genuinely feel that he is the most genuine and most wonderful candidate for the Peace Prize because he has brought not only peace in South Asia, saved millions of people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sharif has once again become the subject of ridicule, with many claiming he has made a mockery of Pakistan by trying to ingratiate himself with the US president.