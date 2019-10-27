Image Source : AP More than 50,000 evacuated due to wild fire in California (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Evacuation orders were issued Saturday morning for 50,000 residents for the entire towns of Healdsburg and Windsor in northern California, as the growing Kincade Fire is expected to move toward there.

According to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), the wild fire ignited Wednesday night exploded very fast, scorching over 25,455 acre (103 square km) by Saturday morning with only 10 per cent containment.

The blaze destroyed 49 structures and is now threatening thousands of homes, the Cal Fire said, there is no report of fatalities.

Cal Fire said residents in the evacuation zone need to be out of their homes by 4 pm Saturday local time since the fire could reach the towns Saturday night.

California Governor Gavin Newsom Friday declared a state of emergency for Sonoma county, where the Kincade Fire is burning.

About 2,000 residents of Geyserville and the surrounding area threatened by the fire were evacuated on Thursday and more than 2,000 firefighters were assigned to battle the blaze with help of 10 helicopters and numerous air tankers.

