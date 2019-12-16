Image Source : AP Erdogan warns of shutting down US base in Turkey believed to hold 50 nuclear bombs

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday reiterated his support for Libya’s Tripoli-based government led by Fayez Sarraj. Erdogan made the comments in an interview to private Turkish channel A News after hosting talks with Sarraj in Istanbul earlier on Sunday.

In late November, Turkey signed security and military cooperation agreements, as well as a controversial maritime border agreement, with Sarraj’s government.

The deals with Turkey outraged members of the Libyan parliament, which is based in the east and aligned with the self-styled Libyan National Army, led by General Khalifa Hifter. Erdogan also said the United States could be barred from using two strategic air bases in retaliation to possible US sanctions against his country.