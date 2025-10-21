'End will be fast, furious and brutal': Trump warns Hamas over ceasefire violation US President Donald Trump said that several Middle East allies have told him they are ready to enter Gaza with "a heavy force" to "straighten Hamas" if the group violates truce terms.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that any further violation of the fragile ceasefire in Gaza would prompt a response that would be "fast, furious, and brutal." Trump said that several of the US's Middle East allies had expressed willingness to take military action against Hamas if the group continued to breach the ceasefire agreement.

Trump's post came as US Vice President JD Vance is visiting Israel alongside the US President's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to strengthen the peace plan. Accompanied by his wife Usha Vance, the Vice President will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

End to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL: Trump

"Numerous of our NOW GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East, and areas surrounding the Middle East, have explicitly and strongly, with great enthusiasm, informed me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to go into GAZA with a heavy force and ‘straighten out Hamas’ if Hamas continues to act badly, in violation of their agreement with us. The love and spirit for the Middle East has not been seen like this in a thousand years! It is a beautiful thing to behold!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He further said that he had told those countries and Israel "NOT YET," expressing hope that Hamas would "do what is right." Trump warned, "If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL!"

(Image Source : DONALD TRUMP/TRUTH SOCIAL )Donald Trump's post

Trump also thanked several countries, including Indonesia, for their assistance. "I would like to thank all of those countries that called to help. Also, I would like to thank the great and powerful country of Indonesia, and its wonderful leader, for all of the help they have shown and given to the Middle East, and to the U.S.A.," he added.

Ceasefire violation

Israel on Saturday resumed airstrikes in Gaza after accusing Hamas of violating ceasefire that was brokered by Trump in a bid to end the two-year war between the two sides. In its statement, Israel said Hamas "terrorists fired an anti-tank missile and gunfire" at its troops in Rafah that killed two of its soldiers.

In response, Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, with reports emerging that at least 44 people were killed in the attack. However, Hamas rejected Israel's allegations and also urged the US to not fall for Tel Aviv's 'propaganda'.

"The facts on the ground reveal the exact opposite, as the occupation authorities are the ones who formed, armed, and funded criminal gangs that carried out killings, kidnappings, theft of aid trucks, and assaults against Palestinian civilians," the Hamas statement read.

Amid all this, Israel said on Sunday that it has announced a "renewed enforcement" of the ceasefire agreement in the region.

Also Read: 'Behave and be nice': Trump warns Hamas of 'eradication' over ceasefire violation in Gaza

Also Read: Israel resumes ceasefire in Gaza, humanitarian aid to restart Monday