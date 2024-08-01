Indian Embassy advises nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Lebanon amid escalating tensions

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS The Israeli military claimed to killed the Hezbollah commander behind the rocket strike that killed 12 young people in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights.

As tensions continue to spiral between Israel and Lebanon, with Netanyahu's military targeting sites in neighboring Lebanon linked to Hezbollah, the Indian Embassy in Beirut on Thursday (August 1) advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to the region.

In its second consecutive statement released for Indian nationals regarding the deteriorating situation in the region, the Embassy advised against all non-essential travel to Lebanon while emphasizing that those currently living there should also restrict their movements and remain in contact with the embassy.

"In view of the recent escalation in the region, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Lebanon. All Indian nationals in Lebanon are advised to exercise caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut through their email ID: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128," the Embassy said.

Hezbollah’s Most Senior Military Commander Eliminated: IDF

Significantly, the advisory comes after Israel’s military reported killing of Fuad Shukr "Sayyid Muhsan", Hezbollah’s most senior military commander and Hassan Nasrallah’s right-hand man, in retaliation for an alleged attack by Hezbollah in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which killed 12 children and teenagers in a rocket attack on a football field. Hezbollah has denied carrying out the attack.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Israeli Defence Forces confirmed the killing of Fuad Shukr, also known as "Sayyid Muhsan".

They said, "Shukr has directed Hezbollah's attacks on the State of Israel since October 8th, and he was the commander responsible for the murder of the 12 children in Majdal Shams in northern Israel on Saturday evening, as well as the killing of numerous Israelis and foreign nationals over the years."

"He was also responsible for the majority of Hezbollah's most advanced weaponry, including precise-guided missiles, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles, long-range rockets, and UAVs," they added.

It is pertinent to note that prior to their major action on Wednesday, which killed the top Hezbollah military commander, the Israeli Forces alleged that 10 projectiles were launched from Lebanon into northern Israel, an attack that left a civilian dead.

"Only a few days after the Majdal Shams massacre that took the lives of 12 innocent children, Hezbollah once again proves that they show no remorse," the Israeli forces added.

