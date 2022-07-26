Elon Musk: 'Attention on me has gone supernova'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk

Elon Musk news: After WSJ reported that Elon Musk was allegedly engaged in a brief affair last fall with the wife of Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google, the billionaire on Tuesday tweeted: "The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks. Unfortunately, even trivial articles about me generate a lot of clicks.”

Amid several media reports, the tech billionaire expressed his distaste for the media attention he is getting, and claimed he will continue to focus on doing more helpful deeds.

“Will try my best to be heads-down focused on doing useful things for civilisation,” Elon added.

Earlier, Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that “Musk engaged in a brief affair last fall with the wife of Sergey Brin, prompting the Google Co-founder to file for divorce earlier this year and ending the tech billionaires’ long friendship”.

Musk called out WSJ for linking him with Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan, and then urging his 102+ million social media followers to slam the newspaper for publishing their story on him.

Elon tweeted “call them out on it”.

“WSJ is supposed to have a high standard for journalism and, right now, they are way sub-tabloid. WSJ should be running stories that actually matter to their readers and have a solid factual basis, not third-party random hearsay,” Elon later added.

After being on the receiving end of the media pressure, Musk stated that character assassination attacks on him have reached a new level this year, but “the articles are all nothing-burgers”.

“I work crazy hours, so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans. None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed,” he posted regarding another report about his threesome with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne at actor Johnny Depp’s house in 2016, which he has denied.

According to WSJ article, the affair between Sergey Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan allegedly occurred at the ‘Art Basel’ event in Miami following Elon Musk’s breakup with his previous girlfriend Claire Boucher, also known as Grimes.

Brin and Nicole were separated but are still living together for the moment.

