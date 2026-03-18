All 22 Indian ships with 611 crew members in Strait of Hormuz safe, LPG discharge at ports underway: Centre

New Delhi:

All 22 Indian vessels and the 611 crew members aboard them in the Strait of Hormuz are safe, the Centre said on Wednesday, adding no congestion has been reported at any port across India, indicating smooth maritime operation amid West Asia due to the US, Israel-Iran conflict.

Addressing a presser, Ministry of Shipping Additional Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha said, "All Indian ships and Indian nationals, including the 611 individuals currently located west of the Strait of Hormuz onboard 22 Indian-flagged vessels, are safe, with no incidents reported."

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India given safe passage through Strait of Hormuz

"In the past 24 hours, 25 Indian nationals have been repatriated after sign-off procedures from various ports and locations in the region. A control room has been operational 24 hours a day. Over the last 24 hours, approximately 125 telephone calls and 450 emails have been received, all of which have been responded to," Sinha added.

LPG cargo discharge is currently underway from vessels -- Shivalik and Nanda Devi, the official said. These two India-flagged ships carrying LPG cargo and owned by state-run Shipping Corporation of India, passed through the Strait of Hormuz around March 13 or 14. This came as a relief for energy supply amid the geopolitical situation and shortage issues in India. LPG is used as a primary cooking fuel by millions of households across India.

This comes as Iran allows a safe passage to India-flagged vessels, carrying LPG and oil supplies, to cross the Strait of Hormuz at a time when Iran has effectively closed the key global shipping route for ships headed to the US and the West.

Trump's appeal to open Hormuz

As crude prices surged past USD 100 a barrel, US President Donald Trump urged allies and trade partners to deploy warships and reopen the Strait, aiming to bring prices down.

Most shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas transport that carries about one-fifth of the world’s crude supply, has been halted since early March following the outbreak of the war. Around 20 vessels have been attacked in the area.

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